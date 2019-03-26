Selling My apartment

I need to sell my apartment in order to be in a better financial position. I am asking for God’s abundant favor as people are going to go look at my apartment today. May decent people want to buy the apartment. I am thankful to the Lord for all the years I have had this apartment and how I have been able to enjoy and use it. Now is the time to let it go. Thanking you all for joining me in prayer for this petition. Thank you and God bless.

