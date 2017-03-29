Rebecca / New York

Les pido que me acompañen en oración para mi prima Rebecca que sera sometida a dos operaciones este viernes 31 de marzo. Dios todopodero te pido por su tranquilidad mental durante este periodo. Tengo la confianza y fé en Dios que las ciruguías seran todo un exito y que las muestras de patología seran negativas y su recuperación sera todo un exito. Lo pido en el santo nombre de tu hijo Jesús. Amén.

I ask all of you to accompany me in prayer for my cousin Rebecca who will be undergoing two surgeries this Friday March 31st. I ask God to grant her tranquility during this time. I trust and have faith in the all powerful God that the surgeries will be successful and the pathology samples will come back negative. I ask this in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.

