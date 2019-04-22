Eliza Lopez/California

It was in 2011 that my mother called me one day and told me about Sharathon. She encouraged me to make a promise of $100 a month. I had just started a temporary job after being unemployed for 2 years. I listened to the station every morning. And I told myself, God you know this is a sacrifice because I don’t make that much and if I promise and loose my job I don’t know what I would do. Long story short, God always provided. That job I had for 2 years. Then when I was unemployed for 2 months He provided. He told me once, through Charles Stanley: as long as you remain faithful with your tithes you will not lack anything. And I haven’t. $100 a month was my tithes. And now, thanks to Him I continue to tithe and to my surprise is more than what I started to. God is our provider, our source… Everything we have is because of Him. Trust Him.

