Crime Wave in Puerto Rico

Father God, we come into your presence, asking you to intervene in a mighty way in Puerto Rico. Who do we have in heaven but you? You are mighty to save! You are our stronghold and our rock! You are our shield and salvation. Help Lord! In Puerto Rico there have been 14 assassinations since the beginning of the year and it is only January 6. It is dumbfounding, but we will not be moved. We put our trust and hope in You. We ask you Father, to move the Faith Community to cry out unto You.

2 Chronicles 7:14 if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.

Father, I believe you are referring to the people who have their faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, whether they are Christians or Jews.. Father move your people to pray. Father unite all of us together, Evangelicals, Catholics, and Jewish people to come together to pray and fast. Father we ask for a weekend to be set apart for prayer and for breaking this stronghold of lawlessness, crime, and killings to be stopped on this island. We pray this in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.