prayer request for my aunt Blanca (she’s in her mid 70″s) who suffered a fall several months ago and fractured several cervical vertebrae. She’s lost her ability to walk and the use of her arms and hands. She’s completely dependent on assistance. She’s exhausted her medical coverage at the rehabilitation hospital. Her daughter does not want to place her in a nursing home. I request prayers for guidance and resources, so that my cousin may be able to make the best decision possible and provide for her care.

