‘Twas the Night before Jesus Came

News

ruth-luttrell-calvary-evangelistic-missionRuth Luttrell had a beloved tradition: Every year on Christmas Eve, she would share a special poem based on “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”  Called “‘Twas the Night Before Jesus Came,” it is a stirring challenge to accept Jesus Christ as the best gift of all.  Since Ruth went to be with the Lord in 2014, listeners have called to ask whether we had a copy of this special poem in her voice.  Yes, we do!  Here in an archive tape from 2001, we present a recording of Ruth together with Coppelia Acevedo Gándara.  We pray that this poem is a blessing to you.  Share it with that person in your life who may celebrate Christ’s first coming without considering that He is coming again soon!

Or click here to download the file and share it with a friend.

Post Views: 4
The Rock Web Team
The Web team of The Rock works in San Juan as well as Juana Díaz to keep this site updated with the latest news, new programs, and other items of interest to our listening community.
Leave a comment