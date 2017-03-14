Please pray for a close family member who has a child (a young person) that is addicted and lost without God. My family member is a Believer in Christ, knows God but is angry, frustrated and feels hopeless.

Please pray.

Also my father has Alzheimer’s and dementia, it is very sad to see him this way, I need strength to accept every good minute and deal with the sad ones.

I am a dedicated listener to the Rock and thank God for all of you and your continued service to the Lord.

May God bless and keep you all so you may continue to spread His good Word and help us worship Him more.

DLB

