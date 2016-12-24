Media Center

(Special program) Every year on Christmas Eve, Ruth Luttrell shared this favorite poem. Here is a recording from 2001 from the CEM archives with Ruth and Coppelia Gándara at the mics.

About Special programs / Especiales: This page is for special programs that we air, usually during the afternoon drive time. / Esta página es para los programas especiales que hacemos, por lo general durante el tiempo de la tarde en tiempo de tapón.