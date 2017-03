Please help me continue to pray for my son Luis who is afflicted with a lung condition;

he’s on oxygen 24/7 and is in need of a lung transplant. He is believing for a miracle as am I. I no that there is nothing impossible for God, His hand has not been shorten, There is power in prayer.

