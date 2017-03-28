Joyce/St. Croix

Please go to prayer URGENTLY for my 15 year old grandson who is being held at the Miami airport for investigation. He is in transit to Houston to sit important exams tomorrow. When he went to the bathroom at the airport a worker came in and exposed himself to my grandson in an indecent way. He is scheduled to be on a 2:20 flight so as to have time to prep for the exams and get a good night’s rest. Pray that all will happen speedily and the employee will be dealt with. Thanks

EDIT: We are praying for you and your grandson, Joyce. God is just and we are confident He will come through.