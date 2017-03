I thank the Lord for My wife’s recovering and that the report She gets from her doctor today Will be good news And I also want to thank the Lord …. for Always having my back And opening doors here in Florida although my heart is over there in Puerto Rico Because I still have my children there I pray that the Lord will reunite this family And that we will all be able to serve the Lord Together Thank you and God bless you

