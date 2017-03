I am a doctoral student at the UPR Rio Piedras. Obviously this is a very scary and frustrating time for me. Pray for me to have a forgiving heart for the other students. If we lose accreditation that will blow up 6 years of my life. Please God, protect our UPR!

Praywall These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.