Anonymous
Please help me pray for my granddaughter who is having difficulties with her employer. My granddaughter has a hard time communicating and speaking to her employer, Also that her eyes may be open to the truth of Gods word.
Bible teaching in English and Spanish from Puerto Rico
Please help me pray for my granddaughter who is having difficulties with her employer. My granddaughter has a hard time communicating and speaking to her employer, Also that her eyes may be open to the truth of Gods word.