Please pray for the issue with the bonds and financial problems here in the USVI. Just like our dear friends in Puerto Rico, we are facing uncertainty since the bonds of our electrical utility have been downgraded by one of the major firms and many fear what may happen next. It is a time of great uncertainty. We pray for you in your need and now ask the same for us. We know God is over all. Thank the Lord for WIVV, my source of light.

