Ruth Luttrell had a beloved tradition: Every year on Christmas Eve, she would share a special poem based on “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Called “‘Twas the Night Before Jesus Came,” it is a stirring challenge to accept Jesus Christ as the best gift of all. Since Ruth went to be with the Lord in 2014, listeners have called to ask whether we had a copy of this special poem in her voice. Yes, we do! Here in an archive tape from 2001, we present a recording of Ruth together with Coppelia Acevedo Gándara. We pray that this poem is a blessing to you. Share it with that person in your life who may celebrate Christ’s first coming without considering that He is coming again soon!

Or click here to download the file and share it with a friend.