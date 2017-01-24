deseo pedir oracion por mi familia
renemos muchas situaciones dificiles y nesecitamos que Dios nos ayude y nox de saviduria parasalir adelate.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
Deceo que me ayuden a orar por mi vida Espiritual. Quiero poder esforsarme mas en la oracion. anhelo que el Espiritu Santo me enseñe a orar en la voluntad Del padre. a veces pienso que de verdad no se orar y quiero aprender. quiero dedicar mi vida al servicio del Señor. please Help me pray for that. thank you so much.
nesecito oracion ya que pronto se nos termina el contrato de arrendamiento y aun no sabemos donde el Señor nos llevara, si continuar en florida o regresar a pr ( mi corazón esta en pr ) de regresar nesecitaria un trabajo … y se que nuestro Dios sabe como hacer su voluntad … ( yo digo que El sabe hecharsela como el Dios de lo imposible que es ) A M E N !!!
Ruth Luttrell had a beloved tradition: Every year on Christmas Eve, she would share a special poem based on “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Called “‘Twas the Night Before Jesus Came,” it is a stirring challenge to accept Jesus Christ as the best gift of all. Since Ruth went to be with the Lord in 2014, listeners have called to ask whether we had a copy of this special poem in her voice. Yes, we do! Here in an archive tape from 2001, we present a recording of Ruth together with Coppelia Acevedo Gándara. We pray that this poem is a blessing to you. Share it with that person in your life who may celebrate Christ’s first coming without considering that He is coming again soon!
The Web team of The Rock works in San Juan as well as Juana Díaz to keep this site updated with the latest news, new programs, and other items of interest to our listening community.
Please pray for the issue with the bonds and financial problems here in the USVI. Just like our dear friends in Puerto Rico, we are facing uncertainty since the bonds of our electrical utility have been downgraded by one of the major firms and many fear what may happen next. It is a time of great uncertainty. We pray for you in your need and now ask the same for us. We know God is over all. Thank the Lord for WIVV, my source of light.
Necesito reponermo después de la pérdida repentina de mi mamá Angela. Fue a morar con el Señor el dia de Navidad y la familia está en shock. Que el Señor nos concede paz y harmonía. DLB. También por mi hogar tenemos la hipoteca en ejecución.
Somos retirados y dependemos de las pensiones. Mi esposo teme las malas noticias y dice que no tiene esperanza para un nuevo 2017. No conoce a Jesucristo y me preocupa su salud. Se llama Henry. Por favor, oramos por el.
Salud para mi familia. Todos tenemos la monga en esta temporada.
Pido oracion por trabajo en PR se que Dios es real y que suple … para voy ver a reunir nuestra Familia . Gracia y sigan la Buena Obra del Señor.
For Mike to be drawn to God, to see his sin as God does, and to repent and receive Christ as his Savior soon. And that his wife and two kids will do the same!
Oren por una compañera de trabajo que tiene hijo rebelde. Por mis piernas, que me duelen constantemente. Por mi ex esposo que padece de cancer y su hija menor no lo quiere. Tantas cosas para orar. Gracias por WBMJ, mi luz en las tinieblas. For such a time as this.
My mother had an accident in the kitchen and suffered serious burns on her lower body. She is 83 years old. Pray for her upcoming skin grafts and other issues. She has a serious infection and the doctors are worried it may get into her blood.
perfect-whole-complete cure(HEALING)relief from pain(restoration 2 health); esp. for my lower torso of bones,cartilage,connective tissue,joints,knees,legs,muscles; PRAY THE TRINITY WILL HOLY ANOINT,SPIRITUALLY LUBRICATE, ORDER THESE STEPS OF FRUITION!
Please pray for my new home business. It is making income but so far is not enough to replace my day job, which I am sure the company is closing soon. Thank you and God bless.
