Ruth Luttrell had a beloved tradition: Every year on Christmas Eve, she would share a special poem based on “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Called “‘Twas the Night Before Jesus Came,” it is a stirring challenge to accept Jesus Christ as the best gift of all. Since Ruth went to be with the Lord in 2014, listeners have called to ask whether we had a copy of this special poem in her voice. Yes, we do! Here in an archive tape from 2001, we present a recording of Ruth together with Coppelia Acevedo Gándara. We pray that this poem is a blessing to you. Share it with that person in your life who may celebrate Christ’s first coming without considering that He is coming again soon!
Or click here to download the file and share it with a friend.
The Web team of The Rock works in San Juan as well as Juana Díaz to keep this site updated with the latest news, new programs, and other items of interest to our listening community.
Please pray for the issue with the bonds and financial problems here in the USVI. Just like our dear friends in Puerto Rico, we are facing uncertainty since the bonds of our electrical utility have been downgraded by one of the major firms and many fear what may happen next. It is a time of great uncertainty. We pray for you in your need and now ask the same for us. We know God is over all. Thank the Lord for WIVV, my source of light.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
Necesito reponermo después de la pérdida repentina de mi mamá Angela. Fue a morar con el Señor el dia de Navidad y la familia está en shock. Que el Señor nos concede paz y harmonía. DLB. También por mi hogar tenemos la hipoteca en ejecución.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
Somos retirados y dependemos de las pensiones. Mi esposo teme las malas noticias y dice que no tiene esperanza para un nuevo 2017. No conoce a Jesucristo y me preocupa su salud. Se llama Henry. Por favor, oramos por el.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
Salud para mi familia. Todos tenemos la monga en esta temporada.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
Pido oracion por trabajo en PR se que Dios es real y que suple … para voy ver a reunir nuestra Familia . Gracia y sigan la Buena Obra del Señor.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
For Mike to be drawn to God, to see his sin as God does, and to repent and receive Christ as his Savior soon. And that his wife and two kids will do the same!
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
Oren por una compañera de trabajo que tiene hijo rebelde. Por mis piernas, que me duelen constantemente. Por mi ex esposo que padece de cancer y su hija menor no lo quiere. Tantas cosas para orar. Gracias por WBMJ, mi luz en las tinieblas. For such a time as this.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
My mother had an accident in the kitchen and suffered serious burns on her lower body. She is 83 years old. Pray for her upcoming skin grafts and other issues. She has a serious infection and the doctors are worried it may get into her blood.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
perfect-whole-complete cure(HEALING)relief from pain(restoration 2 health); esp. for my lower torso of bones,cartilage,connective tissue,joints,knees,legs,muscles; PRAY THE TRINITY WILL HOLY ANOINT,SPIRITUALLY LUBRICATE, ORDER THESE STEPS OF FRUITION!
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
Please pray for my new home business. It is making income but so far is not enough to replace my day job, which I am sure the company is closing soon. Thank you and God bless.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
Please please pray for my marriage. We have 3 boys and our marriage is hanging by a thread. I need God to work a miracle.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
I want to thank the Lord for all his blessings in this year 2016 and for the holiday we have tomorrow in his name. This year was hard and next year is not certain but we have him always. Thank you Jesus for your blood on calvary! Thank you for WBMJ.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
I have a son in the US Marines. He will not speak to me. I love him and miss him. I pray he would come home for Thanksgiving holidays but he will not answer the phone. It is five years I have no contact with him.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.
My mother have her left foot removed due to diabetes complications. Now she have pain in her foot that do not exist. Is very hard to understand. Pray for her peace.
These posts are submitted by visitors to our website who are asking for prayer on the Praywall. To submit your prayer request or praise report, click here.